Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $62.91 million and approximately $551,663.43 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001202 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,221.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00648927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00252401 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00056237 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000688 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20231419 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $535,563.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

