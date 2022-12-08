UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

UMBF opened at $81.19 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $77.48 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,430,493.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,389 shares of company stock valued at $356,902. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. State Street Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 236,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UMB Financial by 11,801.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 121,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,962,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

