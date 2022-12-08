Umee Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $187.87 Million (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Umee has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Umee has a market capitalization of $187.87 million and approximately $588,147.22 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umee token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Umee

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

