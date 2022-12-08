Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as low as C$1.64. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 53,305 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The firm has a market cap of C$345.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.76.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

