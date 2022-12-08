Utrust (UTK) Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (UTK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Utrust has a total market cap of $52.13 million and $2.31 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

