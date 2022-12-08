Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

