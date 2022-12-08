Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,381 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VOO stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $364.18. 58,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,174. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.