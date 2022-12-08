Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $165.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.15. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $274.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,593 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,358 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

