Verasity Reaches One Day Volume of $2.78 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $30.21 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005812 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001211 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012896 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

