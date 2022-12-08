Verge (XVG) Market Cap Achieves $40.62 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. Verge has a total market cap of $40.62 million and $576,081.57 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,823.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00447299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022483 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00857980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00111606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00646499 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00241204 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,783,925 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

