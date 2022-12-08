Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.38, but opened at $36.18. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verint Systems shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 2,028 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNT. Cowen decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,474.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 554.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after buying an additional 1,063,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after buying an additional 521,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after buying an additional 507,146 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 1,329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 472,393 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,514,000.

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

