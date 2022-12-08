Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.00-$23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Veritiv stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.20. 3,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Veritiv by 144.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,022,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.