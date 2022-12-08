Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,609 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 615,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 12,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $944,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,010,947 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.