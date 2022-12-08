Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,944,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 105,894 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $200,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. 194,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,829,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.