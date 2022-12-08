Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $324.25

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $324.25 and last traded at $323.99, with a volume of 19317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.28. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,030 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,162,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

