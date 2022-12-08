Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $324.25

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $324.25 and last traded at $323.99, with a volume of 19317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.28. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,030 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,162,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.