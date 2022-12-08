VIDT Datalink Price Reaches $0.0377 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $29.02 million and $4.38 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $924.53 or 0.05487475 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00504958 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.94 or 0.30182837 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.