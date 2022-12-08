Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.29

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and traded as high as $11.90. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 157,792 shares trading hands.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,266,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

