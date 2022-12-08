Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.29

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and traded as high as $11.90. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 157,792 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)
