Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NIE opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
