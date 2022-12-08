Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:NIE opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

