Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,092,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.21. 33,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,183,433. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $395.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

