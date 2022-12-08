Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) vs. Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Critical Analysis

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) and Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Avalon and Vivakor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

10.7% of Avalon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Vivakor shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Avalon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avalon and Vivakor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon $70.38 million 0.15 $1.97 million ($0.02) -138.00 Vivakor $1.09 million 20.14 -$5.48 million N/A N/A

Avalon has higher revenue and earnings than Vivakor.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon and Vivakor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon -0.10% -0.21% -0.10% Vivakor N/A -31.49% -17.12%

Summary

Avalon beats Vivakor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages four golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Grand Resort, which provides various facilities, such as hotel, indoor and outdoor swimming pool, bath, fitness center, restaurants, bars, cigar lounge, salon and spa, banquet and conference facilities, and adjoining tennis center. Avalon Holdings Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company also owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. In addition, it owns a crude oil storage tank with capacity of 120,000 barrels located near Colorado City, Texas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

