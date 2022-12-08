Voyager Token (VGX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.62 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $111.72 million and $4.62 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002078 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $925.89 or 0.05469799 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00505409 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,113.71 or 0.30209791 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.