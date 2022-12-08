VP (LON:VP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $702.66

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 702.66 ($8.57) and traded as high as GBX 716 ($8.73). VP shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.29), with a volume of 7,707 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.68) target price on shares of VP in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get VP alerts:

VP Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £289.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1,125.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 701.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 800.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

VP Cuts Dividend

About VP

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. VP’s payout ratio is 5,625.00%.

(Get Rating)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.