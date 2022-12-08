VRES Price Up 1% This Week (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $426.20 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VRES has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00007398 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,601.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

