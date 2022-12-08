VRES (VRS) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. VRES has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $426.21 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020824 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00241685 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000105 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00007398 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,601.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

