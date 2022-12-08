Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.23 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00018704 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $86.23 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.10991691 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $7,290,074.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

