W. P. Carey’s (WPC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their overweight rating on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

WPC opened at $79.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 42.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 10.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

