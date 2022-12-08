Walken Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Walken has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

