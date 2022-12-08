Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Waste Management by 950.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Waste Management by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $165.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

