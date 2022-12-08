Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $2.70 to $3.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Waterdrop traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 5912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.10 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of -0.01.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.72 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

