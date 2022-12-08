WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $40.75 million and approximately $711,995.46 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00453134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00035622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00021979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001191 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018584 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000784 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.