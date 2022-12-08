Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. 7,623,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,277,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

