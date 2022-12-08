Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.75. 453,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.34.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.67.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.