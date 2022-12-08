Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.41. 2,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,264. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.