Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $464,182,000. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 19.9% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $466,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 487,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,745,036. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

