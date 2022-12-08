Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 333.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,869,000 after buying an additional 530,805 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 55,945 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 55,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,201. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53.

