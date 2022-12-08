Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Invests $137,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 355,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,145,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

