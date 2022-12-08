Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $95.39. 6,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.