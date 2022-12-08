Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,930 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,356,000 after purchasing an additional 764,160 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 655,818 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,418,000 after purchasing an additional 291,323 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,638,000 after acquiring an additional 148,079 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,890. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

