WINkLink (WIN) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $85.12 million and $20.96 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008795 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $20,835,908.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

