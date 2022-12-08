WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.53 and last traded at $86.98. 183,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 88,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.87.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

