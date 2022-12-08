WOO Network (WOO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $149.01 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $149.01 million and $12.17 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $949.18 or 0.05500724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00506777 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.69 or 0.30291545 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,749,443 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.