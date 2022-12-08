Wrapped Everscale Price Down 3% Over Last Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $61.57 million and approximately $48,424.60 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,070,111,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,713,921,958 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,070,049,509 with 1,713,860,069 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03544662 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $47,148.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

