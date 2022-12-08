Wrapped TRON (WTRX) 1-Day Volume Tops $431,409.82

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $5.53 billion and approximately $431,409.82 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05329339 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,141,818.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

