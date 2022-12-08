XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $50.10 million and $725,179.20 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00004302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,734,729 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

