yOUcash Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.41 Billion (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $875,453.12 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002964 BTC on exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.

yOUcash launched on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

