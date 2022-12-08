Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $32.99

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.99, but opened at $34.78. Zai Lab shares last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 1,660 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Zai Lab Stock Up 7.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service lifted its position in Zai Lab by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zai Lab by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 71,056 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at $372,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 417,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 54.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

