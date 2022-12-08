ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0388 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $360,519.49 and approximately $16.31 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00262225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00084860 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

