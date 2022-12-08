Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.07)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $99.5-101.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.12 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

ZUO traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $787.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.78. Zuora has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $20.43.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $111,283.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,959 shares in the company, valued at $651,069.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $111,283.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,959 shares in the company, valued at $651,069.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

