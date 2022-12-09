11,200 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

