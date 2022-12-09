134,067 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,744,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $83.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.06. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.